Vilnius enters world’s Top 100 City Destinations for 2023

City Mayor Valdas Benkunskas says many years of joint work have led to this major achievement.

“Without a doubt, entering the ranks of the strongest cities worldwide was the result of the successful hosting of the NATO summits, bold marketing decisions and the three-year-long programme of the 700th anniversary of Vilnius. The latter was noticed by the global media and organisers of different awards,” the mayor is quoted as saying in the press release.

Vitalij Vladykin, head of Euromonitor International, agrees with Benkunskas that Vilnius’ inclusion in this year’s TOP 100 list is due to the successful organisation of the NATO summit and the high-profile marketing campaigns.