Vilnius ends heating season, other cities yet to follow suit

The heat supply is switched off on Tuesday for residential blocks of flats and administrative buildings in the capital city. On Wednesday, heating will be turned off in kindergartens and personal health care institutions.

During the 2023-2024 heating period, the average outdoor air temperature was 1.4 degrees Celsius, or 0.2 degrees warmer than the previous season, according to Vilnius City. January was estimated as the coldest month of the season.

Vilnius residents were found to have paid 7.47 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for heating on the average, excluding VAT, or 7% less than in the season before. In the 2022-2023 season, the average cost of a kilowatt-hour of heat was 8.01 cents, excluding VAT.