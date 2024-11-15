Vilnius-based Ukrainian restaurant Borsch on sale due to tax hike – media

Besides the 260 sq m premises, the offer includes all the property and the necessary permits for operation.
Gražina Šablo, head of the firm, blamed the tax burden. The 21% VAT rate for catering establishments has been restored since this year, leading to a significant increase in costs, she said.
"But we did not raise the prices too much because we understand that people will not come to eat lunch for EUR 15 when it already costs EUR 8-9. (...) When you sum up people’s work, bills for electricity, gas and other services, everything has become more expensive," Šablo said.
Ukrainietiški patiekalai, UAB, firm that owns Borsch, was established in January 2010. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, it was one of the businesses that saw a surge in the numbers of customers willing to support Ukraine.
The restaurant earned revenues of EUR 778.7 thousand and a profit of EUR 7.9 thousand in 2023, data compiled by the Centre of Registers show.