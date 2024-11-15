Vilnius-based Ukrainian restaurant Borsch on sale due to tax hike – media

Besides the 260 sq m premises, the offer includes all the property and the necessary permits for operation.

Gražina Šablo, head of the firm, blamed the tax burden. The 21% VAT rate for catering establishments has been restored since this year, leading to a significant increase in costs, she said.

"But we did not raise the prices too much because we understand that people will not come to eat lunch for EUR 15 when it already costs EUR 8-9. (...) When you sum up people’s work, bills for electricity, gas and other services, everything has become more expensive," Šablo said.