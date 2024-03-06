Train tickets now available via Google Maps

Travellers wishing to buy train tickets in Lithuania will now have access to over 150 transport operators and sales platforms around the world, LTG Link said Tuesday.

“This cooperation is of great value to us as we are able to offer travellers from all over the world the opportunity to buy train tickets instantly on convenient platforms, when they are still planning their journeys. (&) We will further encourage foreign visitors to choose a convenient and sustainable option to reach Lithuania and to travel in our country,” CEO of LTG Group Egidijus Lazauskas says.

Lithuanian train tickets will also be available on other ticketing systems such as Omio, The Trainline, Kiwi, Booking.com, Trip.com, Kayak and others.