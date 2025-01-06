Train service between Vilnius and Tallinn launched

Lithuania’s rail carrier LTG Link expects the new connection to be as popular as the Vilnius-Riga route, which was offered a year ago.

"A year ago, on 27 December, when the Vilnius-Riga service was launched, we saw a very strong interest from passengers in travelling between the capitals. So, we agreed with Latvian and Estonian carriers to make it possible for people to continue their travel to Tallinn," Violeta Šimelionienė, head for international business development at LTG Link, told LRT public radio on Monday.

In the initial stage, passengers from Vilnius will need to change two trains to reach Tallinn.