Traffic restrictions in force in central Vilnius ahead of concert in solidarity with Ukraine

Traffic will be banned on a section of Gediminas Avenue extending from Vasario 16-osios Street to J. Tumo-Vaižganto Street on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Friday 9 a.m. until Monday 6 a.m., Vilnius City Municipality said.

On Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., vehicles will not be allowed to cross a section of Gediminas Avenue going from A. Stulginskio Street to Vasario 16-osios Street and on the part of Vasario 16-osios Street extending from Šermukšnių Street to Gediminas Avenue.

Before the event starts, at 6 p.m., a procession carrying two large flags of Lithuania and Ukraine will take place from the Cathedral Square to the Lukiškės Square. At 7 p.m., a minute of silence will be observed in honour of those who died for the freedom of Ukraine’s and all of us.