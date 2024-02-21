Traffic restrictions in force in central Vilnius ahead of concert in solidarity with Ukraine

Traffic will be banned on a section of Gediminas Avenue extending from Vasario 16-osios Street to J. Tumo-Vaižganto Street on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Friday 9 a.m. until Monday 6 a.m., Vilnius City Municipality said.
On Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., vehicles will not be allowed to cross a section of Gediminas Avenue going from A. Stulginskio Street to Vasario 16-osios Street and on the part of Vasario 16-osios Street extending from Šermukšnių Street to Gediminas Avenue.
Before the event starts, at 6 p.m., a procession carrying two large flags of Lithuania and Ukraine will take place from the Cathedral Square to the Lukiškės Square. At 7 p.m., a minute of silence will be observed in honour of those who died for the freedom of Ukraine’s and all of us.
Last year’s “Radarom!” campaign raised over EUR 14 million to buy 17 radars for Ukraine. This year, donations are being collected for safe soldier kits, including a night vision monocular, a laser sight and an individual anti-drone.