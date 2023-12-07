Three Lithuanian companies lead ranking of Baltics’ most valuable businesses

Revolut Holdings Europe, worth over EUR 5.9 billion, ranks second in the Baltics for the first time. Vilniaus prekyba group of companies follows, with a total value of EUR 4.8 billion.

The list of the most valuable companies in the three Baltic countries, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, was compiled by Confidentus, Prudentia and Nasdaq’s offices in Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn.

The experts carried out a comprehensive financial analysis based on publicly available information on the companies’ performance and governance.