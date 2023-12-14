Thirteen electric buses join Klaipėda’s public transport fleet

According to the municipality, low floor buses were purchased with the help of the European Union’s funds. Thirteen extended buses cost EUR 8.04 million excluding VAT, of which 15% was covered by the municipality.

Meanwhile, the company Klaipėdos paslaugos invested an additional EUR 1.5 million of own funds in electric bus charging infrastructure. Thirteen charging stations have been installed in the company’s territory, where 26 electric buses can be charged simultaneously. Five more charging stations have been installed in Klaipėda’s bus station.