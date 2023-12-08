Teltonika's Molėtai-based tech centre named 2023 best commercial real estate project in Lithuania

The Technology Centre houses the Teltonika company group’s production unit, administrative and design offices, laboratories and testing facilities, and logistics space for storing products. The Teltonika Technology Centre will create 500 jobs over several years.

The assessment by the competition jury highlighted that Teltonika Technology Centre is a very modern high-tech building that meets the standards of sustainable production.

Teltonika has committed EUR 34 million to this project, the largest business investment in Molėtai’s history. The Technology Centre started its operations with 2 production lines and will be expanded next year. Once all the planned equipment is in place, the production capacity will be around 500 000 IoT devices per month.

The best real estate projects in Lithuania for 2023 have been announced and awarded at the ceremony of the For Sustainable Development competition held in Vilnius.

The building’s location in Molėtai is exceptional. It is located at the main entrance to the city, in an active location quite close to the city centre, with not only other commercial buildings, but also residential buildings nearby. Therefore, a lot of attention has been paid to blending the building into the diverse environment.

The specific use of the site posed one of the biggest challenges for the designers in terms of compatibility of systems and solutions, which is why Building Information Modelling (BIM) methodology and the project management based on it were used for the design.

The area and volume shape of the building were dictated by the technological task, the size of the site and its elongated shape. According to 2L Architects, when many different uses are brought together under one roof, the functional zones and their interrelationships are very important.