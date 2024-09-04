Telia to lay off 400 staff in Lithuania as part of organisational overhaul

Telia Company AB, which holds an 88.15% stake in Telia Lietuva, said the change program is set to simplify its operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries

The more decentralised and streamlined organisation will focus on local customers’ needs, while the group intends to reduce its number of personnel by 3,000 during the full year of 2024, according to the company’s press release on Nasdaq.

In Lithuania, Telia Company Group plans to reduce the total number of employees by about 400, whereof approximately 200 at Telia Lietuva, and remaining – at Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB, a fully owned subsidiary of Telia Company in Lithuania.