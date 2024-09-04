Telia to lay off 400 staff in Lithuania as part of organisational overhaul

Telia Company AB, which holds an 88.15% stake in Telia Lietuva, said the change program is set to simplify its operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries
The more decentralised and streamlined organisation will focus on local customers’ needs, while the group intends to reduce its number of personnel by 3,000 during the full year of 2024, according to the company’s press release on Nasdaq.
In Lithuania, Telia Company Group plans to reduce the total number of employees by about 400, whereof approximately 200 at Telia Lietuva, and remaining – at Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB, a fully owned subsidiary of Telia Company in Lithuania.
„Digitising the business, decommissioning legacy systems, harnessing the breakthrough of artificial intelligence (AI) and attracting the best talent is our path to becoming a leading organisation. Unfortunately, growing investment and talent retention also drives demand to optimise a number of employees,“ Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva, says.
Talks with Telia Lietuva’s trade unions are expected to end by mid-October, and a new organisational structure with less personnel will come into effect from December 2024. Now Telia Lietuva employs around 1,900 employees.
Telia Lietuva’s restructuring charges of the change program is expected to amount to approximately EUR 1 million, with expected annual savings of EUR 6.3 million.