Tallinn Airport introduces security charge

With this security charge, Tallinn Airport is one of the airports with the lowest security charge in Europe. Iceland has the highest security charge – €20.20. In Latvia the security charge is €5.96, in Finland €5.71, while in Lithuania no security charge has yet been introduced. The charge for passengers with special needs will be €0.48 per departing passenger, and the reason for changing the charge is the increase in the number of users of the service for passengers with special needs and the resulting increase in costs.