Swedbank profit up by 2.5 times in Lithuania last year

In 2023, Swedbank's gross income totalled EUR 762 million, net interest income stood at EUR 609 million and net fee income to EUR 122 million in the country. Last year, the bank paid nearly EUR 130 million in solidarity tax to the state.
Swedbank’s lending volumes in Lithuania grew by 10% last year, from a year before. The bank’s total loan portfolio exceeded EUR 8.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
The portfolio of financing for corporate customers rose by 19% to EUR 3.2 billion. The volume of financing for households increased by 6% to EUR 5.4 billion