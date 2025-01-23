Swedbank pays EUR 141mn in solidarity levy last year

Last year, the bank paid EUR 141 million as the solidarity levy, a windfall tax on excess profits. The sum was highest in the market, according to Swedbank. In total, Swedbank paid EUR 273 million in taxes to Lithuania’s state budget last year.

"Lithuania is the regional leader by investment growth in renewable energy and energy efficiency, with our bank’s portfolio of green loans to businesses alone growing almost threefold last year to around EUR 1.3 billion at the end of the year. Consumer expectations remain at record highs, interest rates are falling, export orders are recovering – all of that is setting the stage for rapid growth in Lithuania’s economy, investments and loan portfolio," Head of Swedbank Lithuania Inga Skisaker said.