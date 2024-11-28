Subsea fibre optic cable between Lithuania and Sweden repaired

The connection with Sweden accounts for one third of international internet traffic in Lithuania. According to Andrius Šemeškevičius, head of technology at Telia Lietuva, residents did not experience any connectivity issues throughout this time.

He notes that Lithuania has several internet connections with vast bandwidth reserves, thus internet would operate even under the most complex circumstances.

The subsea communications cable connecting Lithuania and Sweden, which is used by Telia, is operated by the company Arelion, which was responsible for its repairs.