Storm damage could cost more than EUR 1mn – insurance company

„On Monday, we received nearly 2,000 claims. As parts of the country were left without electricity during the storm, it is likely that a number of damages will be reported later. So we predict that the amount to be paid out for damage will definitely grow,“ said Mantas Norkus, claims center manager at Lietuvos Draudimas.

Four major cities of the country – Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda and Panevėžys – were found to have suffered the most due to the storm, the company’s data show. Most of the reports concerned damage to residential properties. The number of reports on business property was relatively low – just 19.