Šiaulių Bankas and Invalda INVL completed merger of retail businesses

Šiaulių Bankas and Invalda INVL have successfully completed the merger of their retail businesses. Effective 1 December 2023, Šiaulių Bankas Group will take over the management of II pillar and III pillar pension funds and retail investment funds, expanding the range of investment options available to clients. Additionally, the group will introduce a revamped suite of life insurance products. Invalda INVL will become the largest shareholder of Šiaulių Bankas when the transaction is finalised, Invalda INVL said in a press release.