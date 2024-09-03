Several thousand Belarusian cars stuck in Klaipėda port due to sanctions – media

The Belarusian media said on the weekend that Belarusians were unable to collect nearly 4,000 US-made cars.
The situation was confirmed by the head of the Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies (LJKKA), Vaidotas Šileika.
„This may be the case. Cars that cannot be collected by their owners are stored at the port or other car parks in Klaipėda,“ Šileika told Vakarų ekspresas, explaining that it was due to restrictions.
He said that Belarusians are unable to take their cars because of the sanctions, as their owners cannot guarantee that the vehicles will not be transported to Russia via other routes.
„There are attempts to take them out by other routes – to load them back onto ships and transport them across the Black Sea, but even then, additional documents are needed and the costs are rising sharply. This is certainly a problem for the owners,“ the LJKKA head added.