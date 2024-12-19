SEB opted for Estonian headquarters due to more favourable business environment – head of Lithuanian bank

"All the three countries were assessed in terms of financial aspects, business environment, regulations, foreseeability," Sonata Gutauskaitė-Bubnelienė told LRT radio on Thursday.

Board Chairman of Investors’ Forum Rolandas Valiūnas believes that Lithuania had lost the competitive battle to Estonia. SEB’s decision might prompt other companies to consider whether Lithuania is the right choice for large-scale investment, he said.

"They followed their own logic and business interests, and that seems to have been the main thing. After all, they felt it was safer for them this way," he said, adding it would cost dear to Lithuania in a non-direct way.