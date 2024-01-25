SEB bank profit up by nearly 74% last year

Last year, the SEB Bank, together with other SEB companies operating in the country, paid EUR 159 million in different taxes to the state budget, including EUR 47 million in corporate income tax (EUR 29 million in 2022) and EUR 51 million in second and third quarter solidarity contributions. The solidarity contribution for the last quarter will be paid on 29 February.

At the end of December 2023, the net value of the SEB bank’s loan and leasing portfolio was EUR 7 billion. It stood at EUR 6.7 billion in the same period last year.

The bank also reported a 16% annual growth in its loans to new companies. The loan portfolio for business totalled EUR 3.43 billion in 2023.