Ryanair celebrates second hangar at Kaunas airport

The investment amount totals EUR 20 million. The new hangar, covering an impressive area of 8,000m2 (equivalent to over 6 Olympic swimming pools), has been designed with modern standards for aircraft servicing and maintenance. The investment also sees the creation of 200+ new positions in Kaunas (bringing the total employment to 400 people), including a significant number of highly skilled engineers and aircraft mechanics. The investment in Kaunas holds great significance in supporting the local aviation potential and creating new job opportunities. Established in 2013, KAMS has been responsible for winter and summer checks for Ryanair’s fleet. With the opening of this hangar, the service will now be able to double its capacity for aircraft inspections – allowing up to 4 aircraft to be serviced at one time.