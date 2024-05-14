Ryanair celebrates second hangar at Kaunas airport

The investment amount totals EUR 20 million. The new hangar, covering an impressive area of 8,000m2 (equivalent to over 6 Olympic swimming pools), has been designed with modern standards for aircraft servicing and maintenance. The investment also sees the creation of 200+ new positions in Kaunas (bringing the total employment to 400 people), including a significant number of highly skilled engineers and aircraft mechanics. The investment in Kaunas holds great significance in supporting the local aviation potential and creating new job opportunities. Established in 2013, KAMS has been responsible for winter and summer checks for Ryanair’s fleet. With the opening of this hangar, the service will now be able to double its capacity for aircraft inspections – allowing up to 4 aircraft to be serviced at one time.
Ryanair is committed to future growth and investment in Kaunas. As a result, it is adding 4 new routes to Berlin, Milan Bergamo, Pisa and Zadar in its biggest-ever schedule, now totalling 28 routes. To support this record schedule, Ryanair will base 1 new aircraft for S24 (additional USD 100 million investment) bringing Ryanair’s total Kaunas-based fleet to 3 – supporting over 1,250 jobs (including high-paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers) in the region.
Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s CEO, said: “The opening of the second hangar at Kaunas is evidence of Ryanair’s continuous commitment to the region. This EUR 20 million investment not only strengthens our servicing capabilities but also underscores our role in supporting economic growth and job creation. We take pride in the contribution we make to the expanding aviation industry in Kaunas. The second hangar demonstrates our strong investment in upgrading aviation infrastructure in Lithuania to accommodate the continually expanding Ryanair fleet which is evident through our growing schedule.”
Marius Skuodis, minister of transport and communications said: “I can say it clearly that Kaunas is becoming the region’s unstoppable hub for MRO services. Kaunas Airport is already the leading provider of MRO services in the Baltic region, and this position will undoubtedly be further strengthened. This is the result of consistent airport activity and the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap 2035, developed together with the aviation community.”
Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation, said: “As the European aviation sector is closing in on pre-pandemic levels, Lithuania will support the continent’s largest carrier in meeting the increasing demand for aircraft maintenance and repair. The new investments will not only create numerous jobs for local aviation specialists, but also increase the overall competitiveness of the Kaunas airport and further consolidate its position as the regional leader in MRO services.”
Elijus Čivilis, general manager at Invest Lithuania said: “Kaunas hosts the largest MRO cluster in the Baltics. With its skilled talent and infrastructure tailor-made for MRO activity, the city will undoubtedly facilitate the maintenance of Ryanair’s growing fleet. In the long-standing partnership between Ryanair and Kaunas Airport, the newest expansion project is another seal of approval on the quality of services Lithuania provides for Europe’s largest airline.”
Simonas Bartkus, CEO of Lithuanian Airports, said: “We are pleased with the airline’s investments and its long-term decision to increase the scope of operations at Kaunas Airport by establishing one of the largest aircraft repair and maintenance bases in Europe. Our strategic goal at Lithuania’s second largest airport is to expand the MRO infrastructure and to adapt the airport’s capabilities to comfortably service aircraft that will use both the existing and new hangars in the future. We are ready to maintain our leading position in the Baltic region.”