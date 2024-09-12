Russian fertiliser cargo to be unloaded in another port – Klaipėda Port CEO

„A port agreeing to handle the cargo and unload it was found. (&) Having assessed the whole situation, we decided not to accept the cargo in Klaipėda (&) A separate decision on whether the ship will be able to come to Klaipėda for repairs will be taken later,“ Latakas told the LRT public broadcaster on Thursday, refusing to name the port.
He added he saw no grounds not to allow the empty ship with the „flag and owners acceptable to us“ in Klaipėda for repairs. The Ruby is owned by a firm registered in the United Arab Emirates.
Latakas also said that the vessel had been to the port of Klaipėda several times and its cargo was refused entry this time only because of its origin.
Delfi news website reported Wednesday that the damaged ship carrying 20 thousand tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilisers from Russia may arrive in Lithuania for repairs. The Maltese-flagged vessel was docked off the Norwegian coast.
Bulk carrier Ruby „came from Russia’s northern port of Kandalaksha and carries (&) hazardous material ammonium nitrate known from many explosions in the past, including the disastrous 2020-Beirut blast,“ Norway’s The Barents Observer wrote.
According to the Norwegian news website, the ship sailed out of Kandalaksha on August 22 with Las Palmas in the Atlantic as destination. On its route, the captain asked Norwegian officers to dock due to stormy weather.
Ammonium nitrate is used in fertilisers and explosives.
Large stockpiles of ammonium nitrate caused a massive explosion in Beirut in August 2020, killing at least 218 people and injuring 7,000.