Russian fertiliser cargo to be unloaded in another port – Klaipėda Port CEO

„A port agreeing to handle the cargo and unload it was found. (&) Having assessed the whole situation, we decided not to accept the cargo in Klaipėda (&) A separate decision on whether the ship will be able to come to Klaipėda for repairs will be taken later,“ Latakas told the LRT public broadcaster on Thursday, refusing to name the port.

He added he saw no grounds not to allow the empty ship with the „flag and owners acceptable to us“ in Klaipėda for repairs. The Ruby is owned by a firm registered in the United Arab Emirates.

Latakas also said that the vessel had been to the port of Klaipėda several times and its cargo was refused entry this time only because of its origin.