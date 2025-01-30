Repairing all poor condition roads would cost EUR 5.4bn

"Funding for the road network maintenance and development reached nearly EUR 1 billion last year, but this did not help to reverse the deteriorating condition of roads, as indicated by the preliminary data of assessment last year," director general of Via Lietuva, Marius Švaikauskas, said at the Road Forum on Wednesday.

According to him, unless stable and adequate funding for road maintenance is provided, by 2035 the number of poor condition bridges would approach 200, whereas 50% of road surface would be substandard, compared with 38.3% in 2024.