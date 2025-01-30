Record low births reported in 2024

According to the State Data Agency, a record low number of births occurred last year. 18,700 newborns were born in 2024, by 9.5% or 2,000 fewer than in 2023.

Meanwhile, 37,400 people died in 2024, by 1.2% or 439 people more than a year ago.

Head of the Demographic Research and Expertise Centre, Daumantas Stumbrys, says that in order to balance out the natural population change, the number of births should double.

Director of the State Data Agency, Jūratė Petrauskienė, notes that although Lithuania’s economic indicators were good in 2024, yet the deteriorating demographic situation means that economic growth may slow down in the future.