Railway station ticket offices to be closed

Twelve ticket offices currently operate in Lithuania, the news website has learned from Olga Malaškevičienė, communication partner of LTG Link, the passenger transport company of the LTG Group. According to her, 4 ticket offices in major cities will function as information centres while 8 ticket offices will be closed.

She noted that the number of people purchasing railway tickets online has tripled in recent years, whereas the number of people buying tickets at ticket offices has more than halved in three years.