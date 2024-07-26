2024.07.26 17:06

Railway station ticket offices to be closed
Railway station ticket offices will be closed at the end of this summer. Tickets in railway stations will be sold using vending machines that accept bank cars but not cash, news website 15min.lt reported.

Twelve ticket offices currently operate in Lithuania, the news website has learned from Olga Malaškevičienė, communication partner of LTG Link, the passenger transport company of the LTG Group. According to her, 4 ticket offices in major cities will function as information centres while 8 ticket offices will be closed.

She noted that the number of people purchasing railway tickets online has tripled in recent years, whereas the number of people buying tickets at ticket offices has more than halved in three years.

Once ticket offices are closed, tickets will be sold by vending machines, by Perlas financial operations terminals and in trains by conductors. In early summer, 33 ticket vending machines were installed in train stations.

