Rail Baltica set to receive additional EUR 1.2bn in EU funding to accelerate development and construction works

Funding for implementing Rail Baltica activities within each country from the CEF instrument includes approximately €370 million for activity implementation in Estonia, around €346 million for activity implementation in Latvia, and approximately €458 million in Lithuania. The financing approved for the Rail Baltica global project will be added to the existing funding of over €2.6 billion secured from the CEF instrument and the three Baltic States.

„RB Rail submitted very strong proposals, and I am extremely pleased that after a rigorous and highly competitive selection process we can allocate €1.2 billion to Rail Baltica. This underlines our strong support for the project. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania must be better connected to the rest of the EU; the war in Ukraine has demonstrated how important that is. I count on the project partners to make the most of the support and get this connection in place as swiftly as possible,“ said Director-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) at the European Commission Magda Kopczynska.