Procurement agency’s report does not change our plans to build national stadium – Hanner

“We look at the comments of the VPT as suggestions and we are evaluating them. We have agreed with the VPT to meet next week to continue the dialogue at the round table, where we will look for an agreement that suits all the sides,” Arvydas Avulis, board chairman at Hanner, told ELTA on Friday.

The VPT said Thursday it is unclear why the risk of stadium price hikes is not shared between all parties. The agency also questioned the fact that the responsibility is fully transferred to Vilnius Municipality and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport.

Avulis said the pending approval of both the VPT and the European Commission is delaying the start of works, which increases the risk that the project’s cost will rise.