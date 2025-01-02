Paysera acquires nearly 150 Foxpay payment terminals

Paysera announced Thursday that Foxbox terminal services will be resumed within the next two months.
The company stressed that the terminals were used by thousands of people daily, especially in hospitals, thus restoring their operation was a priority. The company adds that the self-service payment terminals effectively help to reduce queues in hospitals and are convenient for everyone regardless of their age.
At first the company will focus on the Lithuanian market but later plans to expand the network of terminals in other countries were Paysera group is present: Latvia, Estonia, Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria and Romania. Investment in Foxbox terminals are expected to pay off in two years.
Moreover, Paysera plans to use the acquired payment terminal software in its ATM network that is being developed and currently uses third-party technologies.
In 2023, people carried out 768,000 payment operations valued over EUR 34 million using the terminals, which will continue operating under the Paysera brand. The majority of them, around 80%, are set up in hospitals.
As reported, in November 2024, the Bank of Lithuania revoked Foxpay’s electronic money institution licence for serious and systematic breaches of legal acts regulating the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, safeguarding of client funds and other legislation.