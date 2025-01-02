Paysera acquires nearly 150 Foxpay payment terminals

Paysera announced Thursday that Foxbox terminal services will be resumed within the next two months.

The company stressed that the terminals were used by thousands of people daily, especially in hospitals, thus restoring their operation was a priority. The company adds that the self-service payment terminals effectively help to reduce queues in hospitals and are convenient for everyone regardless of their age.

At first the company will focus on the Lithuanian market but later plans to expand the network of terminals in other countries were Paysera group is present: Latvia, Estonia, Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria and Romania. Investment in Foxbox terminals are expected to pay off in two years.