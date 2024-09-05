Orlen explores investment opportunities in Lithuania

On Wednesday, the CEO of Orlen met with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to discuss the current projects of Orlen Lietuva in the country and future investments in decarbonising the group’s operations.
In the meeting, Fafara discussed opportunities to invest in Lithuania’s renewable energy infrastructure, the ongoing BoB investment in Orlen Lietuva, its position across the Lithuanian and Baltic markets, and potential further expansion plans, the company said in a press release.
Orlen Lietuva currently implements a EUR 970 million worth project under way to increase the refining conversion rate, aimed at bolstering the production capabilities of its refinery in Mažeikiai.
„Lithuania is a strategic market for the Orlen Group. We are proud to operate one of the most advanced refineries there, and with the completion of our hydrocracking project we’ll boost the high-margin product yield by 12 percentage points, further enhancing the energy security of the Baltic region. The project is particularly meaningful to me, as I was involved in its preparation from the very beginning during my watch as Orlen Lietuva’s CEO,“ said Fafara, CEO and president of the Orlen Management Board.
„We are also exploring new growth opportunities on the Lithuanian market, especially in renewable energy. Expanding into renewables will not only provide us with stable energy sources, but will also help us move closer to decarbonising our refining operations,“ he went on.
Orlen is exploring opportunities to expand its renewable energy footprint in Lithuania, including through investments in offshore assets and green hydrogen production. Potential developments in onshore wind and solar PV assets at the refinery in Mažeikiai are also under consideration.
OrlenLietuva has established itself as Lithuania’s largest taxpayer and a pivotal player in the country’s economy. Since 2006, Orlen has invested nearly USD 4.5 billion to purchase and modernise the refinery. Employing directly close to 1,500 people, Orlen is the leading employer in the Mažeikiai region and remains a cornerstone of Lithuania’s industrial landscape.
In addition, Orlen owns a critical terminal in Būtingė, a key hub for crude oil imports, and the Mockava terminal, a vital reloading station facilitating product exports to Poland and Ukraine.