Orlen explores investment opportunities in Lithuania

In the meeting, Fafara discussed opportunities to invest in Lithuania’s renewable energy infrastructure, the ongoing BoB investment in Orlen Lietuva, its position across the Lithuanian and Baltic markets, and potential further expansion plans, the company said in a press release.

„Lithuania is a strategic market for the Orlen Group. We are proud to operate one of the most advanced refineries there, and with the completion of our hydrocracking project we’ll boost the high-margin product yield by 12 percentage points, further enhancing the energy security of the Baltic region. The project is particularly meaningful to me, as I was involved in its preparation from the very beginning during my watch as Orlen Lietuva’s CEO,“ said Fafara, CEO and president of the Orlen Management Board.