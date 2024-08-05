Number of passengers at Lithuanian Airports rises by 10% in July y-o-y

The year-on-year trend remains unchanged, with overall passenger traffic at all the airports in July slightly lower than in June, according to Lithuanian Airports (LTOU).

The overall number of passengers tends to fall as a result of the usual drop in the number of business travellers in July, as well as some Lithuanian travellers taking a mid-summer holiday in their home country. Despite that, the longer-term trend shows a consistent increase in passenger traffic, the LTOU said.

A total of 83 regular flight routes were operated in the airports in July.

Last month, 463 thousand passengers were served at Vilnius Airport, 148 thousand at Kaunas Airport and 37 thousand at Palanga Airport.