Three new billionaires have emerged in the list of richest Lithuanians published at the end of autumn by the TOP 500 magazine. They include founders of Tesonet Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, with net worth EUR 1.05 billion each, and President of MG grupė Darius Mockus, whose wealth is valued at EUR 1 billion, Alfa.lt news website reports.