Number of immigrants avoiding taxes on the rise

"These taxpayers are not subject to the administrative liability measures applicable to Lithuanian taxpayers who do not comply with their obligation to report or pay personal income tax (GPM) due to the difference in the enforcement of the declaration or payment requirements," the VMI said in a letter responding to an inquiry from Social Democrat MP Laurynas Šedvydis.

In 2023, there were 15.8 thousand foreign citizens who were self-employed in Lithuania, according to VMI data. Of these, 12.4 filed income tax returns, while 2.2 thousand did not meet their tax obligations. Another 3.3 thousand foreigners did not submit value added tax (VAT) returns which they were obliged to do, LRT.lt reports.