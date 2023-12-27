Novaturas introduced more sustainable hotel options for travelers

According to Alijošiutė-Paulauskienė, more sustainable travel is a conscious and responsible way of exploring new places, firstly by becoming more aware of the ways in which environmental impacts can be reduced, and also by taking the initiative to do so. While sustainable tourism is not a new concept, there is currently a growing interest in sustainable hotels and other responsible travel options. It is important to note that environmentally friendly behaviour encompasses more than just addressing climate change; it also involves considering our relationship with nature, local communities, and their quality of life.