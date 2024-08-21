Nine unicorns already associated with Lithuania

That is the number of unicorns associated with Lithuania in Iron Wolf Capital’s latest overview of the Baltic Deep Tech startup ecosystem in the Baltic States, prepared together with Dealroom.co. According to its criteria, unicorns associated with Lithuania are considered to be former startups valued at over USD 1 billion and meeting at least one of the following three conditions: at least one of the co-founders of the company is a citizen of Lithuania, the company currently has, or has had at any stage of its life, a headquarters in Lithuania, and the company has, or has had at any stage of its life, a significant part of its research and development operations in our country.