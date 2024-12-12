New furniture factory to bring 300 jobs to Ukmergė – ministry

"This is the eighteenth major investment contract and will contribute to even faster economic growth in Lithuania. All contracts are expected to create more than 4,900 jobs and attract more than EUR 1.51 billion in investments," said Aušrinė Armonaitė, acting Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

The project will be implemented in Ukmergė district municipality, where a modern and efficient office furniture factory will be built. The factory is expected to increase Narbutas International’s production capacity by 3-4 times. This is the company’s second factory - the first is also located in Ukmergė and 97% of its production is exported.