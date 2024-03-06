New board of Lithuanian Airports elected

“The aviation sector is currently going through a period of change, with new airport terminals being built and new flight destinations opening up. I believe that the elected members of the Board of Directors will contribute with their accumulated experience and competences to increase the efficiency of Lithuanian airports, expand into new markets and implement other important goals for the state and the company,”said Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis.
The selection of the board was carried out by AIMS International Lietuva, a recruitment company. A total of 75 candidates were competing for the four positions.
The selection of independent members was won by Eglė Čiužaitė, who chaired the company’s previous board, Gediminas Almantas, former CEO of Lithuanian Airports, Tadas Arvydas Vizgirda, head of Business Unit of SHIFT4, an international financial technology company in Lithuania, and Dan Stromberg, former CEO of the telecommunications company Telia.
In line with the principles of good governance and to ensure continuity of the Board, three of them – Čiužaitė, Almantas and Vizgirda – will continue to serve on the Board.
The new board was elected for a four-year term, following the expiry of the term of office of the previous board.
A civil servant will also be seconded to the new Lithuanian Airports Board in the near future.
The newly appointed members will elect the chairman of the board at the next board meeting.