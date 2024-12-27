Nearly 62,000 rail passengers travelled between Vilnius and Riga in a year

Initially, trains on this route stopped in Kaišiadorys, Šiauliai, Joniškis and Latvia’s Jelgava. On 1 April, Jonava and Kėdainiai were added to the route. As of 15 December, travellers can also board the Riga-bound train in Radviliškis.

"The route is a success, maintaining its popularity throughout the year. The extra stops on the way to Riga have also paid off: around 4,000 passengers travelled from Jonava and Kėdainiai to Latvia and back," LTG Link CEO Kristina Meidė says.

Olga Gončarova, head of the national tourism promotion agency Travel Lithuania, said the route has proven very beneficial for the tourism sector.