Nearly 1,800 Vilnius to Riga train tickets sold in just two days

“The first train will leave for Riga on 27 December. The interest in the new sustainable link has already gone beyond our expectations – almost all train tickets until 31 December have been sold. We have estimated that passengers bought nearly 1,800 tickets to the capital of the neighbouring country in just two days, meaning that more than 12 trains have become full,” Acting Head of LTG Link Gediminas Šečkus said.
A daily trip to Riga by train costs EUR 24. A first-class ticket costs ten euros more.