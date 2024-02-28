National stadium project costs down by another EUR 1mn

The decrease was due to the fact that the construction period is set to be prolonged, the mayor said.

“Following a review by the authorities, comments from the committees and another round of talks with the concessionaire, we have tabled a number of amendments, which we will examine in more detail at tomorrow’s meeting. As the construction period is to be extended and the overall contract period (construction and operation) remains unchanged, the operation time is reduced,” Benkunskas said on Facebook Tuesday evening.

“We have revised the financial and legal aspects accordingly. The overall result is that the value of the contract is reduced by a further EUR 1 million from the previous version,” he added.