More flights between Vilnius and Frankfurt as of April

According to Lithuanian Airports, there are currently 14 weekly flights on the route Vilnius-Frankfurt, but the number will increase to 17 starting April and 18 as of July.

Since 2023, Lufthansa Group has been carrying out direct regular flights from Vilnius Airport with four of its companies: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Vilnius Airport is the only one in the Baltic States where all four of these companies are conducting flights.

Currently, 12 airlines are operating at Lithuanian airports, 3 of which are low-cost airlines.