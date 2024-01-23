More flights between Vilnius and Frankfurt as of April

 
German airline Lufthansa will increase the number of weekly flights between Vilnius and Frankfurt starting April 2024. The route is highly important for connecting flights both for business travellers and tourists.

According to Lithuanian Airports, there are currently 14 weekly flights on the route Vilnius-Frankfurt, but the number will increase to 17 starting April and 18 as of July.

Since 2023, Lufthansa Group has been carrying out direct regular flights from Vilnius Airport with four of its companies: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Vilnius Airport is the only one in the Baltic States where all four of these companies are conducting flights.

Currently, 12 airlines are operating at Lithuanian airports, 3 of which are low-cost airlines.

In April, Aegean Airlines will become the tenth air carrier operating in Vilnius Airport, which will fly between Vilnius and Athens. The company is part of Star Alliance.

