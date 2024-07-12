Modern cruise ship terminal with new spaces in city will be built in Port of Klaipėda

„We are taking another step towards a new infrastructure for cruise shipping in the Port of Klaipėda. Investing in the new terminal is not only about meeting the needs of the ships growing sizes, but also about creating value for the city of Klaipėda and its residents. I believe that the new terminal will improve the city’s infrastructure, will be an attractive public space for both tourists and residents, and at the same time it will become a symbol of the Port of Klaipėda, which will be visible both in the city’s urban panorama and from the Curonian Spit,“ says Algis Latakas, director general of Klaipėda Port Authority.