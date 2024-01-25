Ministry puts forward amendments to alcohol control law to improve business competition

“The aim of the minor amendments to the Law on Alcohol Control is to reduce bureaucracy and allow companies involved in this business to operate more freely. The amendments will also facilitate competition and further level the playing field for companies selling various alcoholic beverages at fairs, exhibitions and mass events,” said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation, is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.

Currently, different legal regulations restrict or prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages at different public events. This privileges one production method over another and distorts competition. It also limits the opportunities for businesses to participate in public events. It also creates obstacles for businesses to present and promote their products, which is particularly important for small producers.