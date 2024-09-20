Ministry earmarks another EUR 5mn for Lithuanian language digitisation

Currently, Lithuanian language resources projects are underway to develop a series of dictionaries and word lists. Bringing them closer to the needs of business, science and society would make it easier and simpler to communicate, access information and use services such as personal assistants and language translation tools.

„The calls have already resulted in 10 Lithuanian language digitisation projects worth almost EUR 20 million to date. By accelerating technological progress related to the Lithuanian language, we will encourage the faster deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions for use in areas of particular relevance, such as defence and security, healthcare and the public sector as a whole,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

The Lithuanian language resources being developed have a wide range of uses, from identifying misinformation and facilitating the use of Ukrainian to accelerating the development of medicine, biotechnology and genetics. They can also facilitate surveillance, intelligence analysis and improve cyber security.

A total of EUR 5 million will be spent on six new calls for the Lithuanian Language Institute and the State Agency for Digital Solutions to develop new Lithuanian language resources for artificial intelligence solutions and products.