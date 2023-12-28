Minister names preparations to switch to European grid, energy independence strategy key tasks for 2024

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Dainius Kreivys
Dainius Kreivys
Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys says further steps to synchronise Baltic power grids with Western Europe and the adoption of the national energy independence strategy are major tasks for Lithuania’s energy sector in 2024.

Next year should also see an introduction of incentives to promote the development of renewable energies for the most deprived people and businesses and finding a developer for a second offshore wind farm, according to the minister.

“Completing the launch of energy communities for disadvantaged people. We plan to launch them at the beginning of the year. We will also start the support mechanism for businesses, which offers nearly EUR 600 million in loans for renewable energies. And the second offshore wind park,” the minister told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

“These are the four main things we need to do next year,” he said.

