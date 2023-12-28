Minister names preparations to switch to European grid, energy independence strategy key tasks for 2024

Next year should also see an introduction of incentives to promote the development of renewable energies for the most deprived people and businesses and finding a developer for a second offshore wind farm, according to the minister.

“Completing the launch of energy communities for disadvantaged people. We plan to launch them at the beginning of the year. We will also start the support mechanism for businesses, which offers nearly EUR 600 million in loans for renewable energies. And the second offshore wind park,” the minister told Žinių radijas on Thursday.