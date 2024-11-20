Milk purchase price rises for three straight months

In October 2024, the purchase price of milk was by 19.6% greater than in September 2024 and by 31.7% greater than in October 2023.

The purchase price of milk is now the highest since December 2022, when it stood at EUR 509 per tonne. The all-time highest price was recorded in October 2022, when it stood at EUR 552 per tonne.

Dairy purchasing companies in October paid on average EUR 558.56 per tonne of natural milk, by 17.6% more than in September, to major dairy producers, selling more than 40 tonnes of raw milk per month.