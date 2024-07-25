Maxima LT, Akropolis Group pulling out from business associations – media

Retailers took this decision because they felt they were working in a „grey area“ when the authorities failed to respond to questions related to interest groups and government dialogue, the business website said. These issues followed the Competition Council’s decision in December 2022 to fine pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies EUR 72 million in the largest cartel found in Lithuanian history.

Maxima LT is no longer a member of the Lithuanian Trade Enterprises Association and the Lithuanian Business Confederation, according to vz.lt. Meanwhile, Akropolis Group, operator of shopping centres, has withdrawn from the Lithuanian Real Estate Development Association (LNTPA).