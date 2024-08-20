Majority of Lithuanian citizens support wind farms in Baltic Sea – study finds

„To achieve the strategic goals of Lithuanian and European energy sectors, we must develop both offshore and onshore wind farms. However, when considering their differences, offshore wind farms clearly have greater potential as the electricity generation is more stable. Since we talk more about offshore in western Lithuania, the locals are better acquainted with this information. At the same time, coastal residents are less scared of wind turbines because wind energy in the coastal region is no longer a novelty,“ states Kalmantas.