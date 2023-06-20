Major road upgrade starts on Via Baltica’s Marijampolė-Polish border section

The event was attended by the prime minister, transport minister, Marijampolė and Kalvarija mayors, heads of the Lithuanian Road Administration and contractors.
A capsule with a letter to future generations was buried on site of the future road.
“This motorway, known as Via Baltica, linking Finland with the Czech Republic, is very important in many respects. It is one of Lithuania’s key transport arteries, with a direct impact on trade, on our commercial ties with other countries and on tourism,” said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.