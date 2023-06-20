Major road upgrade starts on Via Baltica’s Marijampolė-Polish border section

“This motorway, known as Via Baltica, linking Finland with the Czech Republic, is very important in many respects. It is one of Lithuania’s key transport arteries, with a direct impact on trade, on our commercial ties with other countries and on tourism,” said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

“Now this motorway has taken on more colours. We can call it the road of solidarity, because this is the road that people fleeing the war have taken to come to Lithuania, this is the road that we are taking to bring our aid to Ukraine, and this is the road that reflects best our trajectory, the orientation of our country towards the West,” Šimonytė said.