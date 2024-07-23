Major construction companies saw 29.2% revenue growth last year – media

In 2022, the revenues of construction companies totalled EUR 2.28 billion while their pre-tax profits stood at EUR 57.87 million, according to the business news website. The former profitability of 3.03% was replaced by a margin of 7.69%.

Fegda was the biggest contributor to the 2023 revenue growth, with EUR 184.2 million (249.6% more than a year earlier). It was followed by Infes (EUR 107.3 million or 98.6% more) and Stiemo (EUR 87.4 million or 113.5% more). The highest revenue earners were Kauno Tiltai (almost EUR 193 million, up by 43.6%) and YIT Lietuva (EUR 191.1 million, up by 36%).