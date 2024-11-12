Major aviation company expands fleet with 80 Boeing 737 MAX orders

"Leisure-focused airlines around the world experience notable seasonal fluctuations in traffic, with peak demand for flights typically occurring in the summer season. To effectively meet this need for extra capacity, and increase revenue, airlines require additional aircraft specifically during these peak periods. ACMI, or wet leasing, is the optimal solution to address this need without airlines having to take on long-term financial commitments.

As the world’s largest ACMI provider, carrying over 35 million passengers annually for our clients, we have committed to a strategic approach of expanding our capacity to meet our customers’ seasonal needs, and our first order with Boeing is a key pillar of this. This is a proud moment for all of us and is testament to the fact that the Group is now entering a clear phase of sustained growth. These 737 MAX will enhance the fleets of our airlines, giving their customers both operational flexibility and greater fuel efficiency,“ said Gediminas Žiemelis, chairman of Avia Solutions Group.