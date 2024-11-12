Major aviation company expands fleet with 80 Boeing 737 MAX orders

The order is part of the Group’s ongoing strategy of investing in bolstering its capacity to meet the continued strong demand from airlines globally for additional aircraft during peak seasons.
"Leisure-focused airlines around the world experience notable seasonal fluctuations in traffic, with peak demand for flights typically occurring in the summer season. To effectively meet this need for extra capacity, and increase revenue, airlines require additional aircraft specifically during these peak periods. ACMI, or wet leasing, is the optimal solution to address this need without airlines having to take on long-term financial commitments.
As the world’s largest ACMI provider, carrying over 35 million passengers annually for our clients, we have committed to a strategic approach of expanding our capacity to meet our customers’ seasonal needs, and our first order with Boeing is a key pillar of this. This is a proud moment for all of us and is testament to the fact that the Group is now entering a clear phase of sustained growth. These 737 MAX will enhance the fleets of our airlines, giving their customers both operational flexibility and greater fuel efficiency,“ said Gediminas Žiemelis, chairman of Avia Solutions Group.
"ACMI providers such as ASG offer important, flexible capacity to meet the dynamic demand in our industry and we are honored Avia has selected Boeing airplanes to help meet that demand from its customers," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "By choosing the 737-8, company is aligning with its customers’ plans to operate increasingly fuel-efficient fleets that improve the passenger experience.“
The deliveries will start in 2030. The Group currently operates a fleet of 220 aircraft, including 14 737-8s.
ASG consists of 250+ companies providing a wide range of aviation services such as aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO) by FL Technics, pilot and crew training by BAA Training and ground handling by Aviator & BGS. The Group’s team encompasses 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals.