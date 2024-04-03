LTG Link introduces Starlink internet service on trains

LTG Link has announced that Starlink internet service is already available on three trains and in autumn four more will be equipped with it on the most popular Vilnius-Riga and Vilnius-Klaipėda routes. It is also planned to enhance 5G internet connection on other trains.

Satellite internet will be automatically activated on railway stretches where common internet connection gets weaker. Therefore, both satellite and mobile internet technologies will be effectively used simultaneously.